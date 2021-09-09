Rep Liz Cheney had two simple words for former President Donald Trump after he endorsed a Republican primary challenger for her Wyoming race: “Bring it.”

Mr Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her race against Ms Cheney for Wyoming’s sole House seat, specifically pointing out how the incumbent has criticized the former president.

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” Mr Trump said in a statement Thursday.

Ms Cheney responded to Mr Trump’s criticism of providing sound bites with a tweet.

“Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it,” Ms Cheney tweeted.

Ms Cheney and Mr Trump have clashed repeatedly since the attempted insurrection on 6 January of this year. Ms Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, was one of only ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Mr Trump for inciting the deadly riot.

Ms Cheney continued her criticisms of the former president, which led to her being ousted from House Republican leadership as House Republican conference chair, which Trump supported.

Since then, a slew of GOP challengers, including Ms Hageman, have stepped up to run against Ms Cheney.

In addition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Ms Cheney as a member of the select committee to investigate the 6 January insurrection. Last week, the committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson named Ms Cheney as the vice-chair of the committee.