Liz Cheney indicates January 6 committee could refer Donald Trump to DOJ for criminal prosecution

Ms Cheney says the panel may issue referrals after consulting amongst themselves

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Monday 04 July 2022 15:21
Comments
Republicans cannot be loyal to both Trump and constitution, says Liz Cheney

House January 6 select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney on Sunday said the panel the US Capitol riot may yet make formal criminal referrals of former president Donald Trump and his associates to the Department of Justice.

A criminal referral is essentially a letter from another part of the US government to the Justice Department, informing prosecutors that there is cause to believe a crime has been committed, warranting further action by the department.

The Justice Department is currently investigating a number of figures associated with the Capitol attack, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said the department will not shy away of pursuing anyone who served at the highest levels of government should evidence warrant it. But the House investigation appears to have produced more evidence of wrongdoing by Mr Trump.

Recommended

Asked about the possibility of the select committee making such a referral during ABC’s This Week programme, Ms Cheney replied: "We'll make a decision as a committee about it”.

"The Justice Department doesn't have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in