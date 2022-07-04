Jan 6 hearings - live: ‘Dangerous’ Trump can never be anywhere near Oval Office again, says Liz Cheney
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Trump hits out at former White House aide
January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney said on Sunday that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”
“What kind of man knows a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol?” she added.
Meanwhile, a member of the House committee investigating last year’s riot revealed that “more evidence is emerging” that lends support to recent testimonies that established Mr Trump wanted to join an armed mob.
Adam Kinzinger, the panel’s only other Republican, also reiterated that he considered last week’s incendiary hearing reliable. “We certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath,” he said, “we find her credible.”
Mr Trump lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview, questioning whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida after leaving office.
The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.
Kinzinger dismisses GOP claims committee is “unfair"
Addressing various right-wing attempts to discredit Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony last week, Adam Kinzinger has spelled out in his characteristically blunt style why Republicans’ claims that his committee is biased or unfair are at best wide of the mark and at worst downright false.
And in the process, he calls out house minority leader Kevin McCarthy by his first name.
Former US justice department veteran questions DOJ over Trump indictment
Sarah Isgur, former veteran of the US Justice Department called the testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson last week “bombshell evidence.”
When asked by ABC News what was the strongest evidence against the former president, she said, “this bombshell evidence that we heard this week was about him wanting armed people from his rally to go to the Capitol.”
“The problem is, they have such a high hurdle to clear when it comes to incitement, because of the First Amendment, and because we protect political speech. So, when he says something like fight like hell, we don’t want to criminalise that in our political conversations, candidates around the country.”
She continued: “The incitement level that you need in order to charge anyone with inciting violence is just so high. The Department of Justice doesn’t usually hide the ball on these things. They haven’t taken any of the steps you’d expect to be in moving toward charging a sitting president.”
Rep Zoe Lofgren says 'not surprised' Hutchinson was attacked by Trump and allies
Representative Zoe Lofgren said that the attacks on Cassidy Hutchinson were not surprising, especially after her explosive testimony last week.
She told NBC News that she is “not surprised” that Donald Trump and his allies attacked her and tried to undermine her legitimacy.
“We always expected Trump world to try and discredit her, and they are not disappointing us in that regard,” Ms Lofgren said. “I thought her testimony was credible. She has nothing to gain by stepping forward and telling the truth. And Trump world has everything to lose by the truth. So they are doing their best to try and attack her, to discredit her.”
Adam Kinzinger: New Jan 6 witnesses surfacing ‘every day'
Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House January 6 committee, said that new witnesses were coming forward with information after last week’s bombshell hearing.
Last Tuesday, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed that Donald Trump knew some of his supporters were armed at his rally, but wanted the Secret Service to remove metal detectors so the mob could march unencumbered to the US Capitol.
“This happens every day, every day we get new people that come forward and say, ‘Hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story I knew was important, but now that you guys are taking a look I do see how this plays in here,’” Mr Kinzinger told CNN on Sunday.
Read more via John Bowden below:
Kinzinger says more witnesses coming forward after explosive recent testimony
Committee will hold at least two more public hearings
MAGA pastor calls Cassidy Hutchinson a ‘lying witch’
Small town Mississippi preacher turned viral video MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn blasted former Trump staffer Cassidy Hutchinson in an unhinged rant after the ex-aide to then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shared explosive testimony with the House Select Committee investigating the attack on Congress on January 6 2021.
Mr Vaughn called Ms Hitchinson a “little witch,” among other things, during a video posted on FirstHarvest.tv, which has since made the rounds on Twitter.
Trump cultist MAGA pastor calls Cassidy Hutchinson a ‘lying witch’
‘You are a rebellious Jezebel with your little lezzie spirit’
Liz Cheney calls Hutchinson's testimony 'chilling'
In the aftermath of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony last week, and the fallout thereafter, Liz Cheney has said that it is “very chilling” and assured that “we will continue to present to the American people what we found.”
She also said that “I have greater concern about what it would mean if people weren’t held accountable for what’s happened here.”
The January 6 committee vice-chairwoman also said that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”
“What kind of man knows a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol?”
Ms Cheney said. “His own vice-president [was] under threat … Congress [was] under threat. It’s just very chilling.”
Cassidy’s testimony ‘inspiring for a lot of people’
Adam Kinzinger, the Republican Illinois representative — serving on the January 6 committee — said on Sunday that Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony had “been inspiring for a lot of people,” and that more witnesses have come forward since her explosive revelations last week.
He added that “there will be way more information -- and stay tuned.” He also said that he didn’t want to “get into who or any of those details” about the potential new witnesses, but said that “every day we get new people that come forward” to the committee.
Last week, Ms Hutchinson testified in front of the committee and exposed some damning information about Donald Trump on 6 January last year. Her testimony has been questioned by some Trump allies and by the former president too.
But Mr Kinzinger has said that “we certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible.”
Adam Schiff says that not charging Trump would be ‘dangerous’ to the constitution
Rep Adam Schiff said in an interview that to “not charge an individual due to their political status or influence is far more dangerous thing to our Constitution than following the evidence wherever it leads, including when it leads to a former president.”
He added: “For four years, the Justice Department took the position you can’t prosecute a sitting president. If they were to now take the position they can’t prosecute a former president, it would permanently endanger the rule of law.”
He added that it would be “antithetical to what our Founders intended.”
Bennie Thompson attacks Trump, says ‘no love or respect for what makes America great’
Bennie G Thompson, chair of the committee investigating the Capitol riots of 6 Jan, said that “there are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great: devotion to the Constitution, allegiance to the rule of law, our shared journey to build a more perfect Union.”
His remarks come after Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony last week that exposed how Donald Trump attempted to hold on to power.
Meanwhile, Adam Schiff said on Sunday that the next Jan 6 hearing will focus on Mr Trump’s efforts to lure thousands of his supporters to the US Capitol.
Liz Cheney says committee can make multiple criminal referrals including Trump
Liz Cheney said that the House select committee investigating the 6 Jan riots could make multiple criminal referrals, including former president Donald Trump.
The vice-chair of the committee said in an interview with ABC News on Sunday: “We’ll make a decision as a committee about it.”
The Wyoming Republican said that “the Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral.”
Ms Cheney told ABC News that “we may well as a committee have a view on that. If you just think about it from the perspective of: What kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat?”
