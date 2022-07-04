✕ Close Trump hits out at former White House aide

January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney said on Sunday that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

“What kind of man knows a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol?” she added.

Meanwhile, a member of the House committee investigating last year’s riot revealed that “more evidence is emerging” that lends support to recent testimonies that established Mr Trump wanted to join an armed mob.

Adam Kinzinger, the panel’s only other Republican, also reiterated that he considered last week’s incendiary hearing reliable. “We certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath,” he said, “we find her credible.”

Mr Trump lashed out at Ms Hutchinson on Truth Social and in a Newsmax interview, questioning whether she had in fact told the truth under oath. He also claimed that she asked for a job when he decamped to Florida after leaving office.

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.