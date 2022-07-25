Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney urged to run for president as committee pressures Ginni Thomas
Liz Cheney notes on Fox News that other Murdoch entities have turned on Trump
As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.
Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.
Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.
Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.
At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.
Cheney ‘24? Kinzinger gets on board
Liz Cheney has more than once declined to rule out a running for president in 2024, saying she is instead focused on her re-election race in Wyoming. With the congresswoman widely expected to lose her primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, some backers are urging her to run for the White House, potentially putting her in direct competition with the former president whom she has played a key role in investigating.
Among those suggesting she should join the fray are Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and fellow select committee Adam Kinzinger.
Kinzinger tells GOP voters ‘you are being abused’
Congressman Adam Kinzinger pleaded with voters in his party on Sunday to stop letting leaders of the GOP use them for money while pushing false claims about the 2020 election.
The retiring Illinois Republican, one of two members of his party on the January 6 committee in the House, was interviewed Sunday on ABC’s This Week following the end of the first round of public hearings held by the panel’s members. A second round is set to begin in September.
“Ladies and gentlemen and particularly my Republican friends, your leaders, by and large, have been lying to you. They know stuff very different than what they’ve been telling you. They know the election wasn’t stolen, but they’re going to send out fundraising requests, they’re gonna take your money from you, and they’re going to use you to stay in power,” he said.
John Bowden has more on what the congressman said.
Kinzinger says GOP voters ‘being abused’ by leaders who know election wasn’t stolen
Retiring congressman begs party to stop letting Trump’s allies use them for money
Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service not cooperating with Jan 6 probe
The January 6 committee is turning up the heat on the Secret Service after a spokesman for the agency claimed that agents were willing to testify under oath and refute parts of the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
On Sunday two members of the select House committee investigating January 6 told news shows that the agency had yet to cooperate with their requests for testimony, suggesting that agents may be reversing their previous offers to appear. Several have also reportedly obtained private counsel.
John Bowden has the latest.
Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee
Agency’s credibility is in question amid criminal investigation
Trump endorsement booed at Arizona rally
Former President Donald Trump appeared surprised at his latest rally when the mention of one of his congressional endorsements caused the crowd to boo loudly.
Here’s what happened and why:
Trump booed as he announces endorsement at Arizona rally: ‘But you like me, right?’
‘But you like me, right?’ says Trump awkwardly as crowd voices displeasure at former president’s congressional primary pick
Trump rails against Jan 6 committee ‘persecution’ at Arizona rally
“Where does it stop? Where does it end?” Donald Trump said of the House investigation. “Never forget: Everything this corrupt establishment is doing to me is all about preserving their power and control over the American people, for whatever reason. They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”
Trump rails against Jan 6 committee ‘persecution’ in Arizona rally speech
‘If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,’ former president claims
Hawley says he’s ‘not gonna run’ from critics
In his first public remarks following a wave of criticism over surveillance footage that showed him fleeing the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 after raising his first in solidarity with the mob that would later break into the building, Josh Hawley says he “is not backing down”.
Alex Woodward reports.
Josh Hawley ‘not gonna run’ from critics after video shows him fleeing Jan 6 mob
‘I’m not gonna apologize, I’m not gonna cower, I’m not gonna run from you’
Trump allies readying plans to gut US civil service
In October 2020, then-president Donald Trump signed an executive order that would’ve allowed him to fire a broad swath of the nonpartisan civil servants who run the day-to-day operations of every part of the US government. Now, his allies are laying the groundwork for him to follow through on that plan if he retakes the presidency in 2025.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump allies readying plans to gut US civil service if he returns to the White House
Trump allies are planning to stack a second Trump administration — or any future Republican administration — with loyalists while removing tens of thousands of civil servants
Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone unloads on Josh Hawley
The ex-Washington, DC police officer who was attacked with a stun gun during the January 6 riot said a clip of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley running from the mob he’d offered a raised fist to hours before was a show of cowardice that indicated his true character.
“The first thought that popped into my mind was Josh Hawley is a b**** and he ran like a b****h,” Michael Fanone said. “The fist pump, combined with what he did in the immediate aftermath just shows the true character or lack thereof.”
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ex-Capitol police officer Michael Fanone unloads on Josh Hawley after Jan 6 hearing
‘The first thought that popped into my mind was Josh Hawley is a b**ch and he ran like a b**ch’
Trump fires off barrage of furious messages after Jan 6 hearing
Donald Trump used his Truth Social app to let out his anger after the Jan 6 committee’s latest public hearing on Thursday revealed further damning evidence of the former president’s inaction during the Capitol riot.
An angry barrage of posts from his Truth Social account attacked the usual suspects who have questioned him or are opposed to his politics.
Nancy Pelosi, Jake Tapper, Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton were not spared by Mr Trump’s social media spree.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Trump fires off furious messages after Jan 6 hearing reveals evidence of his inaction
Trump calls Liz Cheney ‘sanctimonious loser’ and Jake Tapper ‘Fake Tapper’
Watch when Donald Trump teased idea of another presidential campaign
At his rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Donald Trump said that if he announced the decision to not pursue the presidency again, his “persecution” will immediately stop.
But he won’t do that, Mr Trump said.
“If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” Mr Trump. “But that is not what I do. I can’t do that, I can’t do that. Can’t do that. Because I love this country and I love you.”
