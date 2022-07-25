✕ Close Liz Cheney notes on Fox News that other Murdoch entities have turned on Trump

As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.

Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.

Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.

Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.