Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake has been mocked by her Republican colleague Liz Cheney after multiple news outlets called the race for the Democrats.

Ms Lake, a pro-Trump firebrand who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 US presidential election, had written to Ms Cheney last month sarcastically thanking her for running a TV advert against her, which Ms Lake claimed had actually galvanised support.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Ms Lake had said.

Seventeen days later, as NBC News, CNN and The Associated Press declared victory for Ms Lake’s Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, Ms Cheney responded on Twitter: “You’re welcome, @KariLake.”

Ms Cheney, the daughter of former vice president and leading Iraq War proponent Dick Cheney, has made herself the public face of Republican opposition to Donald Trump’s debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Since losing the Republican nomination for her seat in Congress by a landslide in August, she has backed various Democratic candidates in an attempt to defeat proponents of Mr Trump’s so-called “Big Lie”.

In late October, her political action committee spent $500,000 on a TV advert warning Arizona voters that backing Ms Lake and her fellow election conspiracy theoryist Mark Finchem could imperil “the survival of our republic”.

Ms Lake shot back: “Thank you for your generous in-kind contribution to my campaign... our donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed from traffic as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First.

“In fact, my team tells me your commercial should add another 10 points to our lead! I guess that’s why they call the Cheney anti-endorsement the gift that keeps on giving...

“I know America will rest easier knowing that one more warmonger is out of office.”

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Arizona’s late longtime senator John McCain, likewise kept her comment pithy, simply tweeting a meme featuring Ms Lake with the caption: “Loser”.