Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas has called for President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign, marking the first time a sitting Democratic member of Congress has supported the president dropping out of the race after his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.

Biden has run “substantially behind” other Democratic candidates in high-stakes races, has trailed Trump in most polls, and then “failed” to expose his Republican rival’s lies during the debate, according to Doggett.

“Our overriding consideration must be who has the best hope of saving our democracy from an authoritarian takeover by a criminal and his gang,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory – too great a risk to assume that what could not be turned around in a year, what was not turned around in the debate, can be turned around now,” he added.

Following a Supreme Court decision that grants Trump and other presidents immunity from prosecution for crimes committed in office, a “newly-empowered” Trump could “usher America into a long, dark, authoritarian era unchecked by either the courts or a submissive Republican Congress,” according to Doggett.

Doggett – who represents much of the largely Democratic capital city of Austin – noted that former President Lyndon Johnson once represented the district.

“Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw,” Doggett said.

“President Biden should do the same.”

Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett joins members of the Service Employees International Union in Washington DC on June 5. He became the first sitting Democratic member of Congress to call on Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race on July 2. ( Getty Images )

Biden “pledged to be transitional,” and leaving the race creates “an opportunity to encourage a new generation of leaders from whom a nominee can be chosen to unite our country through an open, democratic process,” according to Doggett.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” he added. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

This is a developing story