Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Romance novel model accused of dragging police officer in Jan 6 attack pleads guilty

Barnhart dragged an officer down the strairs to a crowd that attacked him with weapons

Shweta Sharma
Thursday 29 September 2022 06:01
Comments
Watch live as Trump supporters protest outside jail holding Jan 6 rioters

A Michigan man, who appeared on the cover of romance novels, has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during riots at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a co-rioter.

He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was assaulted by other rioters with weapons, including a flagpole and a baton, according to the US attorney’s office.

The officer sustained physical injuries, including bruising and abrasions, following the attack.

Mr Barnhart, who is also a construction worker, was arrested on 17 August last year in Lansing and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison along with fines.

Appearing before US district judge Emmet G Sullivan, Mr Barnhart pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Recommended

“Are you pleading guilty because you are guilty?” Judge Sullivan asked him in the virtual hearing.

“Yes, sir,” he responded from his car, adding that everything in the agreed-upon statement of offense was “100% true”.

According to a Justice Department indictment, he also arrived where rioters were slamming riot shields into the line of police officers.

He supported other rioters and propelled them forward into the line of officers and struck at officers with the base of a flagpole.

He was initially charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon but he was included in a superseding indictment along with eight other men.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on 23 March 2023.

Recommended

He appeared on the covers of novels “Lighter” and “Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance”.

More than 870 people have been arrested in the 20-months-long investigation since the riots from across 50 states for breaching the US Capitol. Among those arrested, over 265 people have been charged with committing crimes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in