Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Family of Capitol rioter called DC police office attacked on Jan 6 a ‘piece of s***t’ after sentencing

Michael Fanone said the defendant Kyle Young’s mother apologised before her son was sentenced, only to call him a “piece of s***” as he left court

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 28 September 2022 21:08
Comments

Rioter’s family called former MPD officer a “piece of sh**”

A Washington DC police officer who was tasered as he defended the US Capitol on January 6 has said the mother of the rioter involved in the attack called him a “piece of s***” after her son was sentenced.

Speaking on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight after Kyle Young was sentenced on Tuesday, Michael Fanone recounted how he was insulted by the rioter’s mother when leaving the court.

“I think it is important for the American people to understand that a lot of the family members and defendants in these cases are expressing degrees of remorse in order to, hopefully, gain some leniency from the sentencing judge, as was in this case,” Mr Fanone, who is no longer with the department, said.

“Mr Young expressed a degree of remorse. His mother stood up and tried to apologise to me in the courtroom and then later on, as I was leaving the courthouse, his mother and several other individuals who were seated with her in the courtroom again called me a ‘piece of s***.’”

Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison by Judge Amy Berman Jackson. Young brought his 16-year-old son to Washington from Iowa and supplied the taser used by another rioter to electroshock Mr Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury as a result of the assault.

Recommended

Michael Fanone

(Getty Images)

In his victim impact statement, Mr Fanone, who was employed by the Metropolitan Police Department for 20 years before resigning in 2021, said that he hoped Young would suffer in jail.

“The assault on me by Mr Young cost me my career, it cost me my faith in law enforcement and many of the institutions I dedicated two decades of my life to serving,” Mr Fanone said in court.

He later told Mr Lemon on air that as he was walking back from the podium, an individual who was seated with other relatives of Young stood up and called him a “piece of s***””. The man was removed from the court by US Marshals.

But the verbal attacks continued after Mr Fanone left the courtroom. He said he doesn’t believe Young has any remorse and that he apologised to gain empathy from the judge.

Kyle Young

(United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa)

Mr Fanone choked back tears during his CNN appearance, saying the attacks by Young’s family were not an isolated incident.

“[Sometimes] I’m trying to focus on being a parent and I get calls and texts from people who express that they want me to die, that they hope that I rot in hell,” Mr Fanone said.

In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol, Mr Fanone, now a law enforcement analyst for CNN, became a vocal critic of the mob that attempted to disrupt Congress from convening to certify the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

He has appeared on television and before the January 6 House Select Committee to decry the insurrection.

Recommended

Young pled guilty in May to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line.

He then held Mr Fanone’s left wrist and arm as he was being tasered. In an op-ed for CNN titled What my January 6 assailant deserves, Mr Fanone, who yelled ‘I got kids!’ as he tried to appeal to the mob’s emotions, said he was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in