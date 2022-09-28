Jump to content

Liveupdated1664387119

Trump news - live: Trump confused aides with wait staff among bizarre revelations from new book

Latest on former president’s legal woes as January 6 committee hearing delayed

Oliver O'Connell,John Bowden,Johanna Chisholm,Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:45
Comments

Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany.

“Everyone is talking about the big hurricane barreling into Florida, as they should be, but perhaps a far more important event in the longer term was the announcement that the Nord Stream I & II Pipelines out of Russia ... has been SABOTAGED,” Trump posted on Wednesday morning. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!”

On Tuesday, a Capitol rioter was sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Mr Trump.

The news comes as the January 6 House select committee has postponed Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing in light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida. Documentary footage of Trump-ally Roger Stone predicting violence and abuse of power after the 2020 election was to be shown.

1664387119

Trump one step closer to dodging E Jean Carroll rape lawsuit

A federal appeals has tipped the balance in Donald Trump’s favour in a long-running defamation suit from writer E Jean Carroll, who accused the former president of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled in a split decision that Mr Trump was a government employee when denied the rape accusation and accused Ms Carroll of inventing it to sell books, a determination that’s key to his claim that he’s protected under federal law shielding government employees from liability related to their duties of office.

Josh Marcus has the details.

Trump moves one step closer to dodging E Jean Carroll rape lawsuit with court ruling

Biden administration DOJ has continued defence of Trump in suit

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 18:45
1664385319

Why was the final Jan 6 committee hearing postponed?

The House January 6 select committee will postpone the hearing scheduled for Wednesday on account of Hurricane Ian, The Independent has learned.

A source with knowledge of the panel’s internal deliberations said the postponement of what would be the committee’s ninth public session will allow one of the nine select committee members, Representative Stephanie Murphy, to tend to any matters that arise in her Florida district due to the approaching storm.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Why the final Jan 6 committee hearing was postponed

One of the committee’s nine members, Representative Stephanie Murphy, is from Florida

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 18:15
1664383519

Chelsea Clinton says her family was ‘reason that Fox News was created’

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton says her famed political family was “the reason” why Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News was created.

She made the statement in an interview with Variety.

Chelsea Clinton says her family is ‘the reason that Fox News was created’

Former first daughter was 12 when she moved into White House after father’s 1992 win

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 17:45
1664381719

Trump wanted to bomb Mexican drug labs, according to new book

Former president Donald Trump seriously weighed the idea of having drug labs in Mexico bombed after one of his top health officials suggested they be controlled by putting “lead to target” on the facilities to stem the flow of the substances across the southern border.

The one-term president reportedly floated the idea “several times” to high-ranking officials in his White House, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s new book, Confidence Man, The Washington Post first reported.

Johanna Chisholm has the story.

Trump repeatedly asked to bomb Mexican drug labs, new book reveals

The former president reportedly proposed the idea to officials in the White House ‘several times’

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 17:15
1664379859

Trump asks to head up group to negotiate with Putin

Donald Trump offered up his services to “head up a group” to help international leaders resolve the geopolitical quagmire that has opened after the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe.

On Tuesday, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said it had issued a warning after the learning of leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after another one was found on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project.

Joanna Chisholm reports.

Trump asks to head up group to negotiate with Putin in response to Nord Stream leaks

The former president claimed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were in the White House

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 16:44
1664378059

Trump mistook ‘diverse’ congressional staffers for waitstaff

One of Donald Trump’s first White House dinners attended by leaders of Congress turned into an awkward affair with the president insulting a group of congressional staffers and clashing publicly with Nancy Pelosi, according to a new book.

The revelations come from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her upcoming look into the Trump White House, Confidence Man. The book releases 4 October; exerpts detailing this incident were obtained and published Wednesday by Rolling Stone.

John Bowden reports.

Trump mistook ‘diverse’ congressional staffers for waitstaff at White House gala

Awkward moment occurred during first year of Trump’s presidency

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 16:14
1664376859

Can the January 6 committee close out with a bang?

With today’s public hearing postponed as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, how will the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack pull together all of its stunning revelations in a rescheduled finale?

Jan 6 hearings revealed details of Trump ‘coup’. Can committee close out with a bang?

Hearings turned into must-watch viewing – and now there are more, writes Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 15:54
1664375700

Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump aide Andrew Giuliani prior to Jan 6

A member of the Oath Keepers extremist organisation, who served as the group’s lawyer and is facing charges related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, had contact with a then-TrumpWhite House aide in the weeks leading up to the attack.

According to The Breach, a new book by ex-GOP congressman turned January 6 select committee staffer Denver Riggleman, Oath Keepers attorney Kelly SoRelle exchanged text messages with Andrew Giuliani, a Trump White House official, in the days between the November 2020 election and the pro-Trump riot on January 6.

The book also claims that Ms SoRelle unsuccessfully attempted to text a landline phone number belonging to the White House switchboard in late December 2020.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani

The Oath Keepers attorney, Kelly SoRelle, is current under indictment for charges relating to the January 6 attack

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 15:35
1664374519

Golf magazine trolled after ranking Trump as best presidential golfer

A golf magazine was mocked for awarding the top position to Donald Trump in a list ranking American presidents by their handicap.

Golf Digest awarded the 45th president the top score of 2.8, while allotting current president Joe Biden the number two slot with a 6.7 score.

John F Kennedy bagged third place with a score of 7 and 27th American president William Howard Taft was left with the lowest number of 20, according to a tweet by the magazine.

The ratings trigged backlash against the magazine, with people on social media claiming the handicap numbers were “fake”.

Read the full report from Alisha Rahaman Sarkar here:

Golf magazine trolled after ranking Trump as best presidential golfer

Joe Biden is ranked second with a 6.7 score

Oliver O'Connell28 September 2022 15:15
1664373559

Congresswoman claims Trump called pretending to be reporter, new book claims

Rep Debbie Dingell, whose widow, John Dingell, served in her Michigan congressional seat before her and holds the record as the longest-serving member of Congress, claims that Donald Trump once tried to call her under the guise of a Washington Post reporter.

The allegation was first reported by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who shared an excerpt of her reporting from her upcoming book with The Washington Post and described the incident as such:

“Rep. Debbie Dingell got a call on her cell phone after she said she was voting to impeach Trump in 2019. Trump excoriated her recently deceased, popular husband at a rally, and she condemned it,” tweeted Ms Haberman, while sharing a link to the Post story.

“The next day, she got a call on her cell from someone claiming to be a Washington Post reporter whose name she didn’t know. The more he talked, she couldn’t shake the sense that it was President Trump. The quotes never appeared in a story,” she closes.

Johanna Chisholm28 September 2022 14:59

