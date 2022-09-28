Jump to content

Trump put Giuliani in charge of his legal team because no one else would help overturn election: ‘Go wild’

New revelation comes in Maggie Haberman’s new book.

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:35
Donald Trump says he 'can't imagine' being prosecuted for hoarding secret papers

Former president Donald Trump reportedly tapped Rudy Giuliani to lead his legal team because nobody else wanted to go as far to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book about the former president.

The revelation is the latest piece of news to come out from Ms Haberman’s book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.

The book reveals that the Mr Trump tapped the former New York City Mayor because he was the most willing to dispute the election results.

“Okay, Rudy, you’re in charge. Go wild, do anything you want. I don’t care,” he reportedly said. “My lawyers are terrible.”

During the House January 6 committee’s hearings, testimony revealed that Mr Giuliani urged Mr Trump to prematurely declare victory when he was “apparently inebriated”.

In addition, he promoted multiple conspiracy theories such as claiming that Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman committed voter fraud, which led to them receiving racist threats online. Similarly, when he tried to persuade Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers about evidence of voter fraud, Mr Giuliuani reportedly said: “We’ve got lots of theories; we just don’t have the evidence.”

Mr Giuliani promoted some of the most outlandish conspiracy theories. In response for his attempts to overturn the election results, he testified in Georgia as part of the Fulton County district attorney’s criminal investigation.

