French President Emmanuel Macron has just proved there’s no escape from the frustration of New York City traffic jams — even for world leaders.

Macron was forced to call President Donald Trump late Monday night after he got trapped behind the presidential motorcade in New York City, video shows. The incident came as world leaders convene in the city for the United Nations’ annual General Assembly meeting.

“Guess what, I’m waiting on the street because everything is frozen for you,” Macron said, before laughing at Trump’s response.

The French leader added that he’d like to have a conversation with Trump and Qatar about the “situation in Gaza.” Macron and his entourage were then forced to walk through the streets of New York for 30 minutes to reach their destination, The New York Times reports.

Before Macron called Trump, the video from the struggle shows a NYPD cop apologizing for the blockage.

open image in gallery French President Emmanuel Macron called President Donald Trump after getting blocked by his motorcade on the streets of New York City late Monday night. ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Macron walks through New York City after being blocked by President Donald Trump's motorcade ( Brut/TikTok )

"I'm sorry, Mister President, I'm really sorry,” the officer said. “It’s just that everything’s been frozen right now. There’s a motorcade coming right now, that’s why.”

A source close to Macron told Reuters the call was warm and friendly, and that the pair discussed several international topics as the French leader walked through New York City.

Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the first time since 2020 Tuesday morning, using his speech to criticize the organization and tout his accomplishments.

“I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal,” Trump said.

He also criticized fellow member nations’ immigration policies and accused the United Nations of “funding an assault on Western countries.”

“It's time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. See, I can tell you I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” he said.

Meanwhile, Macron has announced that France will officially recognize the state of Palestine, making it the fifth nation to do so in recent days. Macron received a standing ovation when he made the declaration at the United Nations’ General Assembly hall on Monday.

“True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine,” Macron said.