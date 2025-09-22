Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

France joins UK and Canada in recognising Palestinian state

The move came during a UN conference chaired by France and Saudi Arabia

Tom Watling
Monday 22 September 2025 20:52 BST
Comments
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters in New York
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters in New York (AFP via Getty Images)

France has become the fifth country in two days to officially recognise the state of Palestine.

The move came during a United Nations conference chaired by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at generating new support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

French president Emmanuel Macron made the announcement in the UN General Assembly hall; he received loud applause from the more than 140 leaders in attendance. The Palestinian delegation, including its UN ambassador, Riyad Mansour, could be seen standing and applauding as the declaration was made.

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, was also seen applauding on a live-camera view after the US government banned him - and dozens of other Palestinian officials - from attending the UN gathering in person. Mr Abbas is also expected to address the meeting.

"True to the historic commitment of my country to the Middle East, to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, this is why I declare that today, France recognizes the state of Palestine," Macron said.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour greets Emmanuel Macron as they arrive for a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters
Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour greets Emmanuel Macron as they arrive for a United Nations Summit on Palestinians at UN headquarters (AFP via Getty Images)

The meeting and expanded recognition of Palestinian statehood are expected to have little if any actual impact on the ground, where Israel is waging another major offensive in the Gaza Strip and expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognized the state of Palestine on Sunday, and the Palestinians expect a total of 10 countries to do so in the coming days. Around three-fourths of the 193-member United Nations recognizes Palestine, but major Western nations had until recently declined to, saying one could only come about through negotiations with Israel.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in