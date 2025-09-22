Palestinian flag raised outside London mission for first time after UK recognition

A Palestinian flag was raised outside Palestine's mission to the UK in London on Monday, 22 September, after Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the UK will recognise a Palestinian state “to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis”.

As the flag was raised, ambassador Husam Zomlot said: "We raise it in honour of the long journey of the Palestinian people towards freedom and justice. We raise it as a pledge that Palestine will live. Palestine will rise, and Palestine will be free."

The move comes ahead of the UN General Assembly this week, with other nations, including Australia and Canada, making similar moves shortly before the prime minister's announcement.

The UK government has acknowledged that recognising a Palestinian state would not ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza nor contribute to freeing hostages taken by Hamas.