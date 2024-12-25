A very MAGA Christmas: How Trump’s inner-circle are marking the holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Vowing to “never surrender,” cheering mass deportations, and claiming Donald Trump has “brought Christmas back to America” – this is how MAGA is marking the holidays this year.

Trump, perhaps surprisingly, has toned down his annual festive message, simply posting on Truth Social on Christmas morning: “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!”

Last year Trump delivered a scathing Christmas message to President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Jack Smith where he wrote: “MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

But MAGA is out in full force. The president-elect’s son, Donald Trump Jr, shared a meme of Trump dressed as Father Christmas at the border titled: “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE…”

Meanwhile, GOP senator Tommy Tuberville was mocked for claiming that Trump has brought Christmas “back in America.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump Jr posted a meme of Trump at the border on Christmas Eve ( @DonaldJTrumpJr/X )

The Trump loyalist posted the festive message on social media platform X on Christmas Eve. “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America,” Tuberville said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene shared an array of messages over the holiday period varying from the more traditional photo in front of a Christmas tree, to a plea to join her in prayer this Sunday “to end abortion in America.”

Her holiday photo in front of the Christmas tree came hot on the heels of a meme she shared titled “amount of people eligible to be mass deported.”

open image in gallery MAGA’s Marjorie Taylor Greene shares a holiday photo in front of a Christmas tree ( @mtgreenee/X )

“Don’t come back!” Greene wrote.

Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast wished followers a “Merry Christmas” amid talk of “battles ahead.”

“Merry Christmas to the WarRoom Posse,” a post on the right-wing podcast social media account said. “As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let’s find strength in faith and hope for the battles ahead. Grateful for your dedication and prayers—never surrender.”

Leading the pack in spreading MAGA Christmas cheer was Vice President-elect JD Vance, who left the politics aside and shared a “wholesome” three-and-a-half-minute video baking cookies with his three-year-old daughter on X.

open image in gallery JD Vance shared a video baking cookies with his daughter on Christmas Eve ( JDVance/X )

“Baking some Vance family biscuits with the world’s best three-year-old sous chef. Merry Christmas everyone!” Vance shared on Christmas Eve.

Elon Musk responded to the content with the smiling face with heart eyes emoji as supporters called Vance a “wholesome vice president.”

“Thank you for being authentically you, Mr. Vice President! It’s so refreshing. Merry Christmas,” another supporter said.

Trump is spending Christmas in Florida this year and was pictured leaving Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, on Christmas Eve.