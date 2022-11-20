Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.

Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.

He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.

Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the FBI, the Daily Best reported.

On 18 September, Mr Williams sent a threatening email to the left-leaning non-profit fact-checking organisation, asking the members to “cease and desist all defamation and slander of MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump”, according to the complaint.

“This is Treason, an act of war and we will treat you accordingly. You have till [sic] the end of the month to print a retraction whistle blow on yourself or I will shut you down personally,” the mail added.

The Good Information Foundation’s lawyer forwarded the threatening email to the FBI and send FBI agents to his home in the rural town of Stokesdale.

Mr Williams called the agent a “bitch’ multiple times” and said: “I’m going to take you out,” the complaint states.

He started “screaming into the window of the car” of the agents and “continued being irate and hostile”.

Later, he posted a video on the FBI in response to agents’ visit to his home and repeated Mr Trump’s claims about the FBI being “corrupt”, and said “all agents are considered to be ‘enemy combatants.’”

“I’m going to kill every single one of you, stack you up in your cars, and drive you back to headquarters and finish the f***ing job… They are absolutely out of control. Stand up to em, fight em, shoot em on sight,” he allegedly said in the video.

His detention hearing is on 23 November.