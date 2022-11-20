Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump to be reinstated on Twitter after two-year ban, Elon Musk announces

Social media service banned Trump’s account after January 6 riots

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Sunday 20 November 2022 01:38
Comments
Mastodon: What is Twitter's rival and how does it work

Elon Musk announced on Saturday evening he will reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, after a nearly two-year ban that was previously described as permanent.

“The people have spoken,” the new Twitter boss wrote on Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated.”

The billionaire added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The former president’s account was “permanently” banned from the social media platform in January 2021, following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Recommended

The site took the drastic step “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.

On Friday, Mr Musk polled Twitter users whether Mr Trump should be let back on the platform.

A majority of more than 15 million respondents voted in the affirmative.

Conservatives celebrated Mr Musk’s decision.

“President Trump should have never been banned in the first place,” far-right congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday on Twitter. “Interesting it took a poll to decide to reinstate him.”

(One of Ms Greene’s own Twitter accounts was permanently banned in January for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.)

The reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account matches warnings from Twitter critics, who said Mr Musk’s leadership would turn the site into “a supercharged engine of radicalization if he follows through with even a fraction of what he has promised,” as Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a liberal nonprofit media watchdog, put it.

The decision marks the latest controversial step since Mr Musk assumed full control of Twitter in October, following a turbulent $44bn buyout marred by lawsuits and social media sparring with Twitter executives.

Recommended

Since then, the platform has seen a mass exodus of employees and advertisers, as fake accounts proliferated and Twitter controversially suggested it would begin charging monthly fees for the “blue check” verification system.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in