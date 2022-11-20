Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk announced on Saturday evening he will reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, after a nearly two-year ban that was previously described as permanent.

“The people have spoken,” the new Twitter boss wrote on Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated.”

The billionaire added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The former president’s account was “ permanently” banned from the social media platform in January 2021, following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

The site took the drastic step “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.

On Friday, Mr Musk polled Twitter users whether Mr Trump should be let back on the platform.

A majority of more than 15 million respondents voted in the affirmative.

Conservatives celebrated Mr Musk’s decision.

“President Trump should have never been banned in the first place,” far-right congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday on Twitter. “Interesting it took a poll to decide to reinstate him.”

(One of Ms Greene’s own Twitter accounts was permanently banned in January for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.)

The reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account matches warnings from Twitter critics, who said Mr Musk’s leadership would turn the site into “a supercharged engine of radicalization if he follows through with even a fraction of what he has promised,” as Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a liberal nonprofit media watchdog, put it.

The decision marks the latest controversial step since Mr Musk assumed full control of Twitter in October, following a turbulent $44bn buyout marred by lawsuits and social media sparring with Twitter executives.

Since then, the platform has seen a mass exodus of employees and advertisers, as fake accounts proliferated and Twitter controversially suggested it would begin charging monthly fees for the “blue check” verification system.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.