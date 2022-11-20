Trump to be reinstated on Twitter after two-year ban, Elon Musk announces
Social media service banned Trump’s account after January 6 riots
Elon Musk announced on Saturday evening he will reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account, after a nearly two-year ban that was previously described as permanent.
“The people have spoken,” the new Twitter boss wrote on Saturday. “Trump will be reinstated.”
The billionaire added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”
The former president’s account was “permanently” banned from the social media platform in January 2021, following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.
The site took the drastic step “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.
On Friday, Mr Musk polled Twitter users whether Mr Trump should be let back on the platform.
A majority of more than 15 million respondents voted in the affirmative.
Conservatives celebrated Mr Musk’s decision.
“President Trump should have never been banned in the first place,” far-right congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday on Twitter. “Interesting it took a poll to decide to reinstate him.”
(One of Ms Greene’s own Twitter accounts was permanently banned in January for spreading Covid-19 misinformation.)
The reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account matches warnings from Twitter critics, who said Mr Musk’s leadership would turn the site into “a supercharged engine of radicalization if he follows through with even a fraction of what he has promised,” as Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a liberal nonprofit media watchdog, put it.
The decision marks the latest controversial step since Mr Musk assumed full control of Twitter in October, following a turbulent $44bn buyout marred by lawsuits and social media sparring with Twitter executives.
Since then, the platform has seen a mass exodus of employees and advertisers, as fake accounts proliferated and Twitter controversially suggested it would begin charging monthly fees for the “blue check” verification system.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies