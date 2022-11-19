Activists project Elon Musk insults onto deserted Twitter HQ

A stream of insults aimed at new Twitter boss Elon Musk has been projected onto the company’s San Francisco headquarters after workers were locked out of their offices.

Insults included “supreme parasite”, “mediocre manchild”, “worthless billionaire” and “space karen”, according to footage posted online.

A reporter at the scene attributed the stunt to someone describing themself as a “projection activist”.

It comes amid a tumultuous time for the social media platform, with roughly half of all staff laid off in the wake of Mr Musk’s $44 billion takeover.

