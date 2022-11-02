Elon Musk announces $8 monthly fee to keep ‘verified’ blue tick

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will start charging users $8 (£7) each month for their “blue tick” verified badge.

He posted: “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

It comes just days after the world’s richest man took over the social media platform in a whopping $44b (£38b) deal.

The move to charge for the tick has angered some users, among them author Stephen King, who tweeted: “F*** that, they should pay me”

