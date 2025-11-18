Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA world has their knickers in a twist over a seemingly innocuous article of clothing: a men’s sweater.

A firestorm erupted online after Juanita Broaddrick — a prominent figure in conservative circles — posted an image of a J. Crew sweater on X, according to The Daily Beast.

“Are you kidding me?? Men, would you wear this $168 sweater?” Juanita Broaddrick, who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual assault in 1999, an allegation he denied, wrote on November 17.

The pink wool pullover features ornate patterns woven near the neckline. J. Crew describes it as “festive” and “vintage-inspired.”

Broaddrick’s post attracted over 500,000 views and thousands of comments, many of which expressed outrage over the sweater, particularly its color.

“That's a WOMAN'S sweater,” wrote one self-described “MAGA extremist,” while another MAGA-friendly user chimed in, “No alpha male will ever be caught dead wearing this sweater.”

open image in gallery MAGA supporters expressed outrage online over a J. Crew sweater for men, calling it ‘emasculating’ and ‘something a Sorority girl would wear.’ ( J Crew )

Some accused the well-known clothing retailer — long associated with a classic preppy style — of trying to erode masculine norms.

“Emasculating men in America is a serious issue,” wrote one user, whose profile states, “My pronouns are U.S.A.” Another added, “These brands trying their best to feminize men - it’s gross.”

Others said the pricey garment is perfectly suited for a particular demographic: Democrats.

“That’s how every Democrat is dressing for Thanksgiving,” wrote a user with the name LiberalTearCreator. Another user imposed a photo of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s face onto the sweater.

Brodderick’s post even drew commentary from a Republican member of Congress.

Rep. Tim Burchett, a Kentucky representative, reposted her message, writing, “It’s something a Sorority girl would wear in the 80’s.”

open image in gallery Juanita Broaddrick, an avid social media poster, accused President Bill Clinton of sexual assault in 1999. He has denied the accusation. She raged online over the sweater. ( Getty )

A few of the comments, though, were less dismissive.

“Pink shirts were in vogue for a while in the ‘80s,” one X user offered. “My mother bought one for my dad.”

Meanwhile, a reviewer on J. Crew’s website offered a more forceful rebuke. “Anyone who says this is a feminine sweater is wrong,” the reviewer wrote. “I like guy stuff and this is the best piece in my wardrobe. I smell like beef jerky.”

A representative for J. Crew did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

It’s not the first time conservatives telegraphed outrage at clothing brands. Last year, Target limited the sale of its LGBTQ-themed apparel following a boycott from right-wing groups, according to CNN.

Liberals, too, have taken part in attacking clothing retailers for their perceived political positions. This summer, an American Eagle jeans ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney drew Democratic backlash over its tagline: “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”