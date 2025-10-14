Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Every other week, Make America Healthy Again loyalists gather on an online call to rally behind their leader, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The meeting, livestreamed on YouTube, is hosted by the non-profit organization MAHA Action, led by activist and publisher Tony Lyons, and invites people to “join the front lines of America’s health revolution.”

MAHA Action is unwavering in its support for Kennedy, who was recently condemned by six former U.S. surgeons general, calling his leadership a “profound, immediate, and unprecedented threat” to the health and safety of Americans.

The warning followed President Donald Trump and Kennedy's joint, highly contested announcement last month that pregnant women using Tylenol is a driving cause of autism in children.

Lyons sets the tone by hosting the MAHA Action calls in front of a bookshelf adorned with three copies of the Health Secretary’s biography The Real RFK Jr, a copy of First Lady Melania Trump’s autobiography and a recent memoir by Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – all published under Lyons’ Skyhorse Publishing.

open image in gallery Make America Healthy Again loyalists gather regularly online to rally behind their leader, Robert F Kennedy Jr. ( REUTERS )

Those taking part include Kennedy’s wife, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Cheryl Hines, who once commended the virtual room on their “MAHA spirit,” a Pussycat Doll who said she was left bedbound by the Covid-19 vaccine, and British comedian and conspiracy theorist Russell Brand, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault in the U.K.

On one of the calls, Brand, who has pleaded not guilty and is due to go on trial in 2026, appeared on screen to tell viewers that his “primary value” was “amplifying the fantastic voices that are already in office in this movement.”

Brand, who is a regular on the calls, discussed the “critical battle of the information space” and told how comedians Steven Colbert and John Oliver have “attacked” Kennedy over his health policies.

open image in gallery Comedian and conspiracy theorist Russell Brand, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault in the U.K., has appeared more than once on the calls. Brand pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing ( Getty Images )

“Even the way [Kennedy] was attacked in mainstream media by… I guess you would say authentic communicators like say Steven Colbert or John Oliver,” Brand said. “Comedians that I kind of respect, that the attacks that Bobby received… there was a sort of an awakening for me for how this establishment works when it comes to figures that are genuinely willing to confront the establishment.”

Celebrity TV doctor-turned-federal-administrator Dr Mehmet Oz has also appeared a handful of times, and once called in to the livestream from his office at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C.

Former Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta was a guest on the group’s October 9 call where she told about her experience after having the Moderna vaccine in 2021.

open image in gallery Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared as a guest on the livestream where she commended the virtual room on their ‘MAHA spirit’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“After my second dose, my health was ripped from me,” Sutta said, wearing an “I heart RFK Jr” hoodie. “They had no idea what was going on with me.”

Sutta previously said she was left bedbound after having the vaccines, and she suffered from muscle pain and chronic fatigue.

She revealed on the call that she recently traveled to a stem cell clinic in Tijuana, Mexico, for treatment. “They have this technology and caring doctors that can really kind of nip, you know, autoimmune diseases in the bud, cure cancer, things like that,” Sutta said.

open image in gallery Former Pussycat Doll Jessica Sutta was a guest on the group’s October 9 call where she told about her experience after having the Moderna vaccine in 2021 ( Getty Images )

In the U.S., there are only a few FDA-approved stem cell-based therapies available and specialists have warned against “predatory businesses” that market “unsafe” procedures.

“There is no proof that any stem cell therapy offered by stem cell clinics is effective or safe,” the University of Washington’s Institute for Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine said.

“Predatory businesses across the country are misusing the term ‘stem cells’ to market unapproved, unproven, and unsafe procedures that are often expensive and largely ineffective,” the institute added.

The Independent has contacted MAHA Action for comment.

Last month, Trump and Kennedy said they had found a link between mothers taking acetaminophen, Tylenol’s scientific name, during pregnancy and autism. But they did not announce a definitive link of causation between taking the over-the-counter drug, which mothers often take for fevers and pain during pregnancy, and autism.

Many Americans seem to not trust Trump and Kennedy’s claims. A poll from KFF found that just four percent of Americans believed their claims about Tylenol and autism were definitely true, while 30 percent said it was probably false and 35 percent said it was definitely false.