Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links

Christopher Monzon identified as victim of attack in South Florida’s Hialeah city

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 25 October 2022 09:08
Comments

Related: Marco Rubio defends past opposition to hurricane relief

Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.

Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.

Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighbourhood in #Hialeah #Florida. He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” he said.

Now it has emerged that Mr Monzon, a former city council candidate in Hialeah, was named in 2017 by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as having ties with the Florida League of the South, a white supremacist organisation.

Recommended

Police have arrested Javier Lopez, 22, in connection with the attack on Mr Monzon. Sergeant Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said police were investigating the motivation behind the attack and added there was no indication at this stage that politics played a role.

In May 2017, Mr Monzon was arrested during an altercation in New Orleans involving a Confederate monument, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In August of that year, he was present at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the SPLC said.

Mr Monzon has used racial slurs in social media posts and, in August 2017, became involved in a “verbal altercation” with a group of demonstrators calling for the city of Hollywood, Florida to rename streets honouring Confederate generals, according to the SPLC.

He also rejected the idea that the Florida League of the South is a white supremacist organisation and was quoted by the Daily Dot as saying that he had resigned from the group in 2018.

On social media, many accused Mr Rubio of hiding Mr Monzon’s past.

“Marco Rubio sends out canvassers that are members of the league of the south and March in the Charlottesville unite the right Nazi rally, proceed to get their s**t rocked by locals,” one commentator wrote.

“Aaand the truth is here. Jesus, Rubio, can’t you ever tell the truth?” wrote another social media user.

“Why is your campaign working with a white nationalist like Christopher Monzon?” said author Grant Stern.

Recommended

Other users shared photos and videos of Mr Monzon in response to Mr Rubio’s post, reportedly showing him at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

Mr Monzon has not commented publicly since the incident on Sunday. Journalists from the Miami New Times said they received permission to interview Mr Monzon in hospital but were blocked from doing so by a local chapter of the right-wing Proud Boys organisation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in