‘I’m truly sorry’: Marjorie Taylor Greene visits Holocaust Museum and admits mask comments were ‘a mistake’

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene apologised on Monday for previously comparing Covid mask mandates to the Holocaust, after a secret visit to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC.

“The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, and some people deny, but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” she told reporters after her visit. “There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive and for that I want to apologise.”

The scandal began in May, when the congresswoman called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “mentally ill” for supporting mask mandates.

“We can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and ... they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” she told an interviewer on the Real America’s Voice network showThe Water Cooler. “This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”