MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for the arrest of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid speculation that Donald Trump will be indicted on charges relating to hush-money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ms Greene called for the DA to be taken into custody.

"Now it's time to arrest Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for prosecutorial misconduct after hiding hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence!" she wrote. "Bragg is on the verge of indicting an innocent former President and top Presidential candidate against the opposing ruling party."

She then veered into a conspiracy theory, claiming the DA was "breaking the law" and "trying to incite civil unrest with his Soros funded political war."

"Hold him accountable!" she wrote.

Ms Greene is referring to letter House Republicans sent to Mr Bragg demanding that he turn over testimony and related documents relating to his investigation into Mr Trump.

Mr Bragg refused.

"We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," he office said in a statement, according to ABC News.

(REUTERS)

Despite Ms Greene's complaints, there is no evidence the DA's office has any evidence that would benefit Mr Trump's defence.

Futher, despite her claims – and the claims of Mr Trump and other loyalist MAGA Republicans – the assertion that Mr Bragg's investigation is politically motivated is speculation.

Ms Greene was mocked on Twitter for her claim, with one user, attorney Bryan Jeansonne, noting that "at least she said former president, that's some progress."

Another user offered their summation of her usual rhetoric.

"MTG: BLAH - BLAH - BLAH - I LIKE MAKING A LOT OF NOISE AND ACTING RIDICULOUS CAUSE I WANT TO BE ON TV," they wrote.

Mr Trump predicted last week that he would be indicted on Tuesday and asked for his supporters to protest in response. Few protesters for Mr Trump materialised as the deadline loomed, and no indictments were brought against the former president on Tuesday.

The indictments were then expected on Wednesday, but the grand jury cancelled its meeting on Wednesday, pushing the potential indictment to Thursday, at the earliest.

In a rare break with Mr Trump, Ms Greene advised MAGA supporters not to protest the possible indictment, insinuating charges will likely help mobilise his base ahead of his 2024 re-election run.

"These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime. Fear and anger," she said on Twitter, along with the conclusion that people "don't need to protest" if the indictments happen.