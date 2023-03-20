Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia made a rare break with former president Donald Trump when she said that people should not protest if the Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicts him.

Over the weekend, the former president posted on Truth Social that he expected to be indicted and called for people to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

But Ms Greene, one of Mr Trump’s chief apologists in the US House of Representatives, said doing so would not be helpful.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s [sic] planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” Ms Greene tweeted. “These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime.”

Ms Greene said that most of Mr Trump’s supporters currently feel “fear and anger.”

“That is the most powerful combination when election time comes,” she said. “And the Democrats are driving that force with their own corrupt actions.”

Mr Trump faces a potential indictment from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in relation to his payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels about a sexual relationship they allegedly had despite the fact Mr Trump was married to his wife Melania, who had just given birth to their son Barron Trump.

Ms Greene’s words opposing a protest echo those of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who during House Republicans’ retreat said that people should not protest.

“I don’t think people should protest this stuff,” he said, but added that the former president was not speaking “in a harmful way” but was telling his followers “to educate people about what’s going on.”

“And this is why you should really make law equal because if that was the case, nothing would happen,” he said.