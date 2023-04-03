Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene said she stood by her earlier claim that Democrats “are a party of paedophiles" who sexualised children during a "60 Minutes" interview with host Lesley Stahl.

When the far-right Republican was asked about her past comments, such as calling the Democrats a "party of paedophiles", Ms Greene responded: "I would definitely say so."

"They support grooming children," Ms Greene, 48, said in a pre-recorded interview that was aired by CBS News on Sunday.

"They are not paedophiles," Stahl responded. "Why will you say that?"

Ms Greene defended her stance: "Democrats support – even Joe Biden, the president himself – children being sexualised, having transgender surgeries."

"Sexualising children is what paedophiles do to children."

Her response evoked an eye-roll from Stahl, who sighed and said "wow OK" before asking the next question.

In April 2022, during an appearance on Dr Gina PrimeTime show, Ms Greene said: “The Democrats are the party of pedophiles... the party of princess predators from Disney... the party of teachers... trying to transition their elementary school age children.”

Ms Greene was asked by Stahl if she can get her point across without name-calling, to which she said: "I would ask the same question to the other side. Because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me nonstop since I’ve been here.

“They call me racist. They call me antisemitic, which is not true. I’m not calling anyone names. I’m calling out the truth basically,” she added.

“Paedophile?” asked Stahl again.

“Paedophile – call it what it is,” Ms Greene added.

In the interview, the Georgia representative tore into her party as well, calling out a number of GOP lawmakers for not carrying out Donald Trump’s priorities when he was in office.

“They failed us,” Ms Greene said, naming former house speaker Paul Ryan, GOP senate leader Mitch McConnell, senator Lindsey Graham, and Mitt Romney.

“Well the president doesn’t control everything," she added when asked why none of the blame falls on Mr Trump.

The feature-length interview conducted by Stahl was criticised for providing space for the far-right Republican to express her obscure views.

"Don’t get me wrong: I respect Leslie Stahl. But that interview she just did with Marjorie Taylor Greene was truly terrible," tweeted Victor Shi, the youngest delegate for President Biden in 2020.

"Little to no pushback. She let MTG get away with lie after lie. That just simply is not how you interview a fascist. Just so disappointing."

“Stahl interviewed Greene as if she were just another someone unusual member of Congress with some out-there ideas. Showed MTG some of her worst stuff, and MTG just waved it away, and Stahl let it all slide,” wrote Tom Nichols from The Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Ms Greene has claimed that “Democrats want civil war” and launched a personal attack on adult film star Stormy Daniels as Republicans lashed out after the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump.

Mr Trump is facing charges of falsifying business records in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment to Ms Daniels made by then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen.