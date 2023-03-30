Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s Republican allies in Congress seethed with rage over the news that a grand jury had voted on Thursday to indict the former president on one or more charges related to his hush payments to women in 2016.

As the news broke late Thursday afternoon, lawmakers who had left Washington just earlier in the day reacted with fury and bought fully into Mr Trump’s explanation for the yet-to-be-announced indictment: A supposed political hit job by Democrats.

House Republican caucus chairwoman Elise Stefanik led the charge of Mr Trump’s attack dogs, deriding Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as a “corrupt socialist” and proclaiming that the charges would spur “millions” of Americans to propel the former president back into the White House in 2024.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy followed up a few minutes later, writing that Mr Bragg had “irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election”.

And Ronny Jackson, a congressman from Texas and former White House physician, was less guarded in his statement, threatening outright retribution against Democrats the next time Republicans took power.

“THESE PEOPLE WILL PAY”, declared the congressman in all caps.

The lawmakers seemed eager to latch on to Mr Trump’s narrative despite, as usual, no evidence whatsoever for their claims of “corruption” and no explanation for why it would have been legal for a presidential candidate to spend tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars buying the silence of porn stars and Playboy models in the weeks leading up to an election.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the conspiracy-peddling representative from Georgia, tweeted that Congress should “impeach Biden” while adding that some unnamed legal authority should “prosecute any and all crimes”. It wasn’t clear who she meant to do this, given that the US Attorney General is a Biden appointee whom Republicans would never trust with such an investigation, and Congress cannot force the DoJ to prosecute crimes or bring criminal charges against a person by itself.

More follows...