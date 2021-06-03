Marjorie Taylor Greene builds 17-foot collage of fan mail after mocking AOC’s wall of Post-its

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has plastered the wall outside her office with fan mail, just two years after mocking her colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , for her own wall of supportive Post-it notes.

Photos published by Insider show a 17-foot-wide collage of laudatory letters, cards, and drawings outside Ms Greene’s congressional office.

“America is counting on you!” one postcard reads.

“We are so thankful for your bold stand for your faith in Jesus Christ and God’s Word,” a letter tells her.

“We need you! Wish I could vote for you!” another note says mysteriously.

Insider reporter Eliza Relman pointed out the irony in a tweet .

“Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked AOC’s wall of post-it notes from fans in 2019,” the reporter wrote. “Now Greene has pasted her own fan mail all over the wall outside her office.”

A deleted Facebook video recently unearthed by CNN showed that in 2019, Ms Greene – at that point still a private citizen – walked to the office of Ms Ocasio-Cortez and verbally harassed her through a mail slot in the door.

“If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens, instead of us having to use a flap,” Ms Greene said through the opening.

As she left, she mockingly rearranged the Post-its of supportive messages on the wall outside, calling the office a “daycare”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez was ultimately forced to remove those Post-its, after maintenance officials told her they violated Capitol hallway policies. It is not yet clear whether Ms Greene will have to take down her fan mail as well.

Since arriving in Congress this year, Ms Greene has obsessed over her mostly one-sided feud with Ms Ocasio-Cortez. She regularly accuses her of socialism and anti-Americanism in her public remarks, and has badgered her in person to debate her.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has mostly demurred from commenting on Ms Greene’s antics. But after CNN unearthed the Facebook video, AOC said something.