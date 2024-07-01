Support truly

Majorie Taylor Greene was greeted by a sign with her newest moniker as she joined Steve Bannon moments before he was whisked away to prison for defying a congressional subpoena.

“Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” the sign read behind the congresswoman as she spoke on Real America’s Voice.

The sign was a reference to the description Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, gave to the Georgia Republican during a heated argument. Crockett has gone on to promote the nickname against Greene in fundraising efforts .

On Monday, Bannon reported to federal prison FCI Danbury to serve a four-month sentence for not complying with the subpoena by the congressional subcommittee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Bannon used several appeals to try and delay his reporting, but none were successful .

Majorie Taylor Greene speaks outside a Danbury, Connecticut, prison as Steve Bannon turns himself in. A protestor held up a sign mocking the Georgia representative during her TV appearance ( Real America's Voice )

A small crowd of supporters and Greene gathered outside the prison Monday as Bannon turned himself in.

“There are thousands of people going into jail, they’re in prison, they are spending years in prison. Some of them did nothing wrong, they just walked in the Capitol and walked out,” Greene said in an interview on Real America’s Voice - a far-right podcast and TV network - about those convicted of January 6 offenses.

As she spoke, a protestor yelled and held the sign reading “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” behind her.

Security quickly stepped in and escorted the protester from behind Greene and the live shot for TV. However, they could be heard screaming as Greene continued to speak.

“Then there’s Steve Bannon going to prison, Peter Navarro is in prison right now, and we still have Jack Smith and many more people to come with this two-tier justice system,” Greene said.

Greene, a longtime Trump backer , has called for federal prosecutor Jack Smith to be prosecuted for pushing charges against Trump for his alleged election interference.

Bannon speaks outside FCI Danbury on July 1 and referred to himself as a “political prisoner” as he turned himself in for defying a congressional subpoena ( Screenshot / Real America’s Voice )

Bannon called himself a political prisoner and said Trump was “very supportive” of him. He also slammed Democrats and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I am proud of going to prison,” Bannon said, adding he was “standing up to the Garland corrupt DOJ.”

As Bannon spoke, he hugged Greene who smiled in support of the soon-to-be-inmate.

“Until we stop ‘em, they’re not gonna stop,” Bannon said. “The way you stop em is say ‘Hey if you’re going to send me to prison it’s not going to matter if we take this fight and take it up to the next level, OK?’”

The Associated Press contributed to this Report