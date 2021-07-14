Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of transphobia after she called Caitlyn Jenner a “man in a dress” in a Twitter feud.

Ms Greene tweeted on Monday that the former TV star was a “man in a dress” and that Californians “deserve better” than Ms Jenner, who is running for governor.

The comments deliberately misgendered Ms Jenner, who confirmed her identity as a transgender woman in 2015 and announced she was transitioning. “For all intents and purposes, I am a woman,” she said.

Ms Greene wrote on Twitter: “GOP support and consultants working to elect Jenner for Governor in California are playing the left's stupid identity politics game. A game that sells out our faith, family, and freedoms.”

“Stop promoting this man in a dress and NEVER-Trumper,” she added. “California Patriots worked too hard and deserve better.”

It followed Ms Jenner appearing at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas on Sunday, where she was also abused for being a trans woman.

An anonymous CPAC attendee insulted the Republican candidate and dead-named her. The footage of that attack was shared to Twitter by an account that monitors the right, called Patriot Takes.

Ms Jenner tweeted back at Ms Greene on Monday that it was “Tough talk coming from someone who backed down to the woke mob and settled out of court with a Twitter troll.”

“Now your money is being used to take guns away from law abiding Americans.”

The remarks were in reference to Ms Greene coming to an agreement with a Los Angeles-based political action committee, MediasTouch in March. It forbids her from blocking anyone on her Twitter and other social media accounts.

The congresswoman was also forced to pay $10,000 (£7,210) in legal fees, which MediasTouch are reportedly donating to gun-reform groups.

It is not the first time Ms Greene has been accused of transphobia, after she displayed an anti-transgender sign outside of her congressional office — and opposite that of a colleague who has a transgender child — in February.

Holly McCormack, a Democrat aiming to unseat Ms Greene in next year’s midterm elections, tweeted on Monday: “Transphobia is never acceptable, especially from a member of Congress”.

“After I take your office next year, I’ll be using my platform to preach love and acceptance rather than hate and division”.

Ms Greene and Ms Jenner were contacted for comment by The Independent.