Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly screamed and cursed at Biden administration officials during a closed-door briefing for not shooting the Chinese spy balloon down earlier.

Ms Greene seemed proud of herself when she recounted the meeting.

“I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed them out just like the American people would’ve,” Ms Greene told The Hill. “I tore ‘em to pieces.”

House lawmakers were asked to attend a classified debriefing Thursday regarding the shot-down alleged spy balloon.

One lawmaker who attended the meeting and spoke to The Hill said Ms Greene was ranting and screaming.

"When she got to ask questions she was yelling out, saying 'bulls***' and, you know 'I don't believe you,'" the lawmaker told the outlet. "Just screaming and yelling, irrational in my estimation."

Mr Biden said he had wanted to shoot the balloon down earlier, but his military advisors had warned that doing so could bring debris crashing down on homes, businesses, or other ground structures below. They reportedly told him to wait until the balloon was over water to blow it out of the sky.

Ms Greene apparently had no qualms with the possible fallout of shooting down the balloon, as she insisted it should have been destroyed earlier because it made him "look weak."

“I said the president may be a Democrat but he’s still the president of the United States and they made him look like a fool and made him look weak the week before the State of the Union — I’ve said that publicly, too — by not shooting it down,” Ms Greene said. “And I said there was nothing I heard there today that gave me any confidence in what they did.”

The incident has become a focus for Ms Greene, who paraded around the Capitol ahead of the State of the Union address with a large white balloon in an attempt to troll Mr Biden. During the actual speech Ms Greene — dressed in an outfit reportedly meant to invoke the balloon but ended up more Cruella De Vil — screamed and heckled the president.

She was unapologetic, telling reporters afterwards that Mr Biden “he deserved” the harassment.