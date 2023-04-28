Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has floated a bizarre claim in an attempt to discredit funding to fight the climate crisis – people during the ice age didn’t pay taxes to melt the ice.

Ms Greene was disputing border security and migration during a House committee meeting this week.

During the hearing, Ms Greene wondered why the US would allow climate refugees when the US offers $50bn in foreign aid to combat climate change.

“Climate change is not a reason to just allow anyone and everyone to come into the United States of America,” Ms Greene said. “It is absolutely absurd.”

The Georgia Representative went on to question the validity of the climate crisis, saying it was not real because “the climate has been changing since the beginning of time.”

Ms Greene went on to question why citizens are paying taxes allocated toward climate change when the funding will not help. She used the lack of taxes paid during the ice age as an example.

“Peole are not affecting climate change,” Ms Greene began. “You’re going to tell me that back in the ice age – how much taxes did people pay? And how many changes did governments make to melt the ice?”

It is unclear what ice age time period Ms Greene was referring to.

The last ice age to occur was around 18,000 to 11,000 years ago, according to History.com .

Ms Greene tweeted the video of herself during the congressional meeting on 26 April saying, “‘Climate change’ is not an excuse for open borders.”

The congresswoman’s comments come as she faces scrutiny for statements she’s made during congressional committee hearings recently.

Earlier this week, Ms Greene faced backlash after claiming a witness was “not a mother” because she did not have biological children, only stepchildren.

Last week, Ms Greene was barred from speaking during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing for breaking House rules after calling a witness a “liar.”