Marjorie Taylor Greene berates state election official: ‘Trump Won Georgia!’

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene berated a Georgia election official while spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Ms Greene sat on a panel with Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer in Georgia’s secretary of state office. During the panel, Ms Greene said that her ex-husband was told he could not vote in person because officials told him he already voted by mail, even though he reportedly never requested an absentee ballot.

“That complaint got largely ignored, no one listened,” she said. “And no one gave a s*** about what happened to him.”

The exchange occurred during a panel on election integrity.

Ms Greene has consistently repeated lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump. Mr Sterling has repeatedly pushed back against accusations that the election was rigged and regularly contradicted the former president for his rhetoric, saying it would put people’s lives in danger.

“For you to say there were no dead voters in Georgia, there was thousands of dead voters in Georgia,” Ms Greene said.

Mr Sterling tried to refute her on multiple occasions, but Ms Greene brushed him off.

“And then the other thing is you have constantly shilled for this election and I’m going to tell you, there was blatant, outright fraud in the 2020 election,” she said. “Complete and total fraud and you know it. You absolutely do know it.”

She also said that President Joe Biden did not win Georgia in 2020.

“Trump won Georgia, I know you don’t like for me to say that,” she said. “To come in here for the Election Integrity caucus and for you to be on the panel, it’s actually insulting, because I think you did a horrific job for the state of Georgia.”

Mr Sterling later tweeted his response to Ms Greene, which included a picture of him sipping a Coca-Cola, which is based in Georgia.

“I had a discussion with the Election Integrity Caucus. A big part of that is talking truthfully about the challenges in elections and identifying REAL issues. Some still deal in disproven conspiracies. It’s a challenge we all face, but having a @CocaCola makes everything better.”