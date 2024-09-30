Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Marjorie Taylor Greene has been slammed for travelling to attend a football game with Donald Trump while her home state of Georgia was ravaged by impacts of Hurricane Helene.

The Republican lawmaker shared a photo of her and Trump grinning with their thumbs up at the Georgia v Alabama college football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

“A MAN OF THE PEOPLE!!... Great to see President Trump tonight in Tuscaloosa! 100K strong to Make America Great Again!!!” she captioned the photo on X.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Thursday before tearing across large parts of the south and east, causing at least 116 deaths and destroying homes and property. Damaging wind gusts swept through Georgia on Friday, leaving more than half a million without power, and led to downed trees and major flooding.

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles beside Donald Trump at a Georgia v Alabama college football game. The congresswoman was slammed for enjoying a college football game while her state was devastated by Hurricane Helene ( @mtgreenee )

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said that at least 25 people died in the state and the damage from Helene “looks like a bomb went off.”

Social media users lambasted Greene for enjoying a football game in another state while Georgia picked up the pieces.

“A hurricane hit Georgia and this was your priority?” one user said. Another wrote: “There have been many deaths in Georgia and you’re at a football game?”

“Immediately after a hurricane hit her state, (Georgia), Marjorie Taylor Greene showed her support by,... going to Alabama to watch a football game,” another remarked on X.

A man paddles a canoe to rescue residents and their belongings at a flooded apartment complex after Hurricane Helene hit Atlanta on Friday ( AP )

One person reposted the photo of Greene and Trump, tweeting: “Your disaster response left a lot to be desired.”

Some drew parallels to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s vacation to Cancun, Mexico while his state suffered under a devastating winter storm in early 2021.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene officially gets the Ted ‘Cancun’ Cruz Award for abandoning her state during a crisis. Way to go, MTG!” one user tweeted.

A view of storm damage at Chez What in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28 in Valdosta, Georgia ( Getty Images )

Another wrote: “Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Ted Cruz of Georgia.”

On Sunday, Rep Greene posted a video of the flooding and destruction left in the hurricane’s path, writing on X: “Imagine walking through your town and seeing this. What if that was where you worked or your business? Pray for all of those affected by Hurricane Helene.”

One user responded: “Imagine walking through that while you were at an Alabama college football game.”

The Independent has contacted Rep. Greene’s office for comment.