Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been slammed after responding to the school shooting in her home state of Georgia with a simple call for prayers without mentioning the issue of gun violence and her longstanding opposition to gun control.

On Wednesday, two teachers and two students were killed at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. Nine were sent to hospital while dozens more were wounded.

The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, has been charged with four counts of murder in the shooting. The FBI had already noticed him over a year ago when he reportedly made online threats with images of firearms.

“Let us join together in prayer for the victims of the school shooting at Apalachee High School and their families just as these students of AHS circled together in prayer today,” Greene wrote on X on Wednesday afternoon.

Her bio on the platform states that she’s “100 percent Pro-Gun.”

In March, Greene shared her rage at the new initiative at the Department of Justice aimed at keeping guns away from high-risk people.

“Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!!” she wrote at the time.

Sharing a video of herself confronting gun control activists in September 2022, Greene wrote on X: “These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools.”

“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law,” she added. “‘Gun-free’ zones kill people.”

In 2019, Greene filmed herself following Parkland school shooting survivor and anti-gun violence activist David Hogg, calling him a “coward.” She once wrote on Facebook that the Parkland shooting was a “false flag” operation, something she tried to deny during an interview with 60 Minutes.

“I never said Parkland was a false flag,” Greene said in the spring of last year. “I’ve never said that. School shootings are horrible. I don’t think it’s anything to joke about.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gestures while speaking during a hearing in Washington, DC. Now, Greene is facing criticism for her response to the school shooting in her home state ( Getty Images )

Hogg was one of many X users who responded to Greene’s call for prayers on Wednesday.

“How about you actually do something about guns,” he said.

“You are a gun-loving cultist who has the power to address our children being murdered while attending school and choose not to. Save your fake prayers,” Ryan Shead added.

X user Chidi wrote that Greene’s “‘prayers’ never saved any kid from a bullet. Which begs the question, ‘to whom are you praying?’ Since the only thing you worship is guns.”

Author John Pavlovitz asked the congresswoman how she can type “with so much blood on your hands?”

“Another day, another school shooting. It’s the f****** guns and the @GOP will do nothing about it. You’re all bought and paid by the @NRA. Disgusting. Shameful. Pathetic. We see you, and we’ll never forget,” one x user added.

Mari Copeny told Greene that “Prayers without action are useless. You’re an elected official, do something about it Marjorie.”

Jared Ryan Sears called for the removal of all politicians “refusing to enact proper federal gun reforms. The blood is on their hands.”

“It is disgusting that the same politicians who make campaign ads waving their rifles around and shooting at dumb props turn around and only offer ‘thoughts and prayers’ every time students’ lives are cut horrifically short,” he added. “It doesn’t have to be this way. None of our peer nations have this problem.”