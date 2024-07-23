Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes new conspiracy about Biden’s call to Harris campaign HQ

Support truly

Majorie Taylor Greene’s latest bizarre conspiracy concerned Joe Biden’s call to the newly rebranded Harris campaign HQ, in which he made a brief appearance over speaker-phone.

The Georgia congresswoman suggested that a small misstep by Kamala Harris during the call was evidence of the vice president “spilling the beans” that the call was a recording.

Greene, along with her Republican colleague-turned-rival Lauren Boebert, joined the GOP pile-on against the president after his shock announcement he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Her conspiratorial musings continued on Monday, following Harris’ first full day of campaigning, where she delivered remarks to campaign workers in Wilmington Delaware. During the speech, Biden called in remotely to urge party members to unite behind his vice president.

“I know yesterday’s news was surprising, and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” he said. “The name is changed on top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all.”

At one point, after the president had stopped speaking, Harris addressed him and appeared to stumble slightly, saying “Joe, I know you’re still on the rec… the call.”

Greene pounced on the slip in a post on Facebook, reposting a clip of the speech and writing: “‘Joe, I know you’re still on the rec…the call.’ Did Kamala spill the beans? Was it a recording? That’s what she started to say.”

Elsewhere on Monday, Colorado congresswoman Boebert went a step further, demanding “proof of life” from Biden, in response to his lack of public appearance.

“I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm,” she wrote. “He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.”

Greene joined the GOP pile-on against Joe Biden after his shock announcement he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Greene also described the announcement by Biden on Sunday – which came in the form of a statement posted to X – in typically conspiratorial terms.“There’s a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power,” she wrote.

“The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us saying there’s nothing wrong with Biden for years.

“Next, they start a coup against him demanding he drop out of the race when they couldn’t hide it anymore.”

Greene also baselessly accused the Bidens of dropping out of the campaign because they obtained “the price they demanded for the presidential library that will pay the entire family for years to come.”