Marjorie Taylor Greene has lampooned yet another of her perceived opponents with the “little b***h” insult she appears to be growing increasingly fond of – this time lambasting Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The Georgia Republican representative was previously removed from the House after referring to her GOP colleague Lauren Boebert as a “little b***h” – but this time aimed her verbal abuse at the special counsel responsible for investigating former president Donald Trump’s alleged retention of classified documents and role in the January 6 insurrection.

Mr Trump was indicted on 37 counts in federal court, including 31 counts of “willful retention” of classified documents some of which pertain to matters of national security. He is also indicted on six counts relating to alleged attempts to impede the investigation.

The former president has vehemently denied the charges against him.

He is being prosecuted by Mr Smith who, according to Reuters, has a solid reputation for pursuing tough cases including those against mobsters and war criminals.

Indeed, Mr Smith supervised war crime prosecutions at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and was also the head of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section until 2015.

However, these qualifications failed to impress Ms Greene, who suggested that Mr Smith was a “lousy attorney” who had not enjoyed a successful career.

“Jack Smith is a lousy attorney,” she tweeted. “His career is filled with mistrials, overturned cases, and judicial rebukes. He only targets Republicans because he’s a weak little bitch for the Democrats.”

Twitter users were quick to mock Ms Greene for her outburst.

“If you had ‘marjorie taylor greene makes ‘little bitch’ her thing’ on your bingo card, please come collect your prize,” Ursula Perano of The Daily Beast tweeted.