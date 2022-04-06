US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported Jimmy Kimmel to the US Capitol police on Wednesday, after the late-night host made a joke about Will Smith slapping the Georgia Republican for her baseless claims that Republicans who vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are “pro paedophile.”

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a joke about Ms Greene’s comments on the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation process. The Georgia rep hammered her fellow congressional Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell for saying they will vote for the Biden administration’s nominee, likening this to being “pro-paedophile.”

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” Mr Kimmel said, reference the actor’s infamous slap of Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.