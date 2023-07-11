Marjorie Taylor Greene says she didn’t know she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed that she doesn’t know why she was expelled from the Freedom Caucus, but said she was “not really concerned about it.”

“No one has told me that. As a matter of fact, all the information I found out was from you guys,” the congresswoman told reporters . She added that she works for her constituents and that she doesn’t “have time for the drama club.”

A Republican source told NBC News earlier this week that Chairman Scott Perry apparently has not yet told Ms Greene directly that she was kicked out of the group. Colorado Rep Ken Buck corroborated the information, telling CNN: “The chairman has been trying to call her to let her know, but there haven’t been any returned phone calls.”

“I don’t know why they would do something like that from any perspective,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters. “But I’ll tell you this – Marjorie Taylor Greene is a very good member, works hard, represents her district night and day and she’s always here fighting for the process of what we’re doing.”

The House speaker added, “I think it’s a loss for the Freedom Caucus”. McCarthy also said that Ms Greene is “probably one of the most conservative new members we have.”

Mr McCarthy’s support for Ms Greene comes after she voted for him for the speakership, while a number of Freedom Caucus members opposed him, causing a long, tense battle for the position.