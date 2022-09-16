Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking gun control activist as she confronts her over mass shootings
Activist Marianna Pecorra says congresswoman ‘literally stepped on my heels’
Related video: Biden calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘what’s her name’
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to kick a young gun control activist outside the Capitol when the pro-gun Republican was confronted about mass shootings in the US.
Ms Greene also asked another activist questioning her about gun safety to move to another country.
A video posted by Ms Greene on Twitter on Thursday showed activists from the advocacy group “Voters of Tomorrow” questioning the Republican leader about gun violence after a press conference.
“These foolish cowards want the government to take away guns & the rights of parents to defend their children in schools,” Ms Greene tweeted.
“You have to be an idiot to think gun control will create a utopian society where criminals disarm themselves and obey the law. ‘Gun-free’ zones kill people,” she added.
One minute into the video, the Republican leader appears to kick activist Marianna Pecorra who was walking in front of her.
“Excuse me,” the congresswoman says the first time she can be seen apparently kicking the 18-year-old activist, causing her to stumble forward. “Oh my god,” the activist can be heard saying as Ms Greene can be seen repeating the action a second time, causing the activist to stumble forward again.
“You’re blocking a member of Congress,” a man escorting Ms Greene can be heard telling the activist. “You can’t block members of congress.”
"Marjorie Taylor Greene just kicked me and told Santiago Mayer to move to another country," Ms Pecorra tweeted, adding in a reply that “she [the congresswoman] literally stepped on my heels”.
Quote tweeting Ms Greene’s video, the activist wrote: “Did she literally just tweet out the video of her kicking me?”
In the video, Ms Pecorra was asking the congresswoman to explain how the second amendment can prevent gun violence.
The congresswoman asked Santiago Mayer, the executive director of the advocacy group who was also present during the confrontation, to move to another country with stricter gun laws when pressed about her aggressive support for guns.
“You guys should move to some country where you can’t have guns,” Ms Greene said.
In the latter part of the video, when another woman who claimed to be present in Boulder during the Colorado supermarket shooting confronted the congresswoman, she responded saying: “You know what? I support people to protect themselves with their guns”.
“Shouldn’t Americans have the right to go to the grocery store without the fear of being murdered?” the woman hit back.
Ms Greene continued: “Americans should have the right to protect themselves. Gun-free zones is where people die.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies