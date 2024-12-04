MTG and Laura Loomer come to blows again — this time over Hunter Biden’s pardon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer have once again come to blows – this time over President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden.

The president sent shockwaves through the political world on Sunday night when he announced his decision to grant his son clemency, despite previously vowing he wouldn’t interfere with the 54-year-old’s criminal charges.

Biden’s decision sparked backlash from both sides of the political aisle – including outspoken Trump allies Greene and Loomer, who both weighed in on social media.

But, while in agreement that they disapprove of the pardon itself, the duo managed to get into a spat with one other online.

“If Democrats are going to play the pardon game then we should do the same thing,” Greene wrote in a post on X on Monday.

“Trump can just blanket pardon all of us too.”

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured speaking in Savannah, Georgia, on September 24, slammed Biden for his decision to pardon Hunter ( AP )

Loomer – who compared Biden’s decision to pardon his son to a “real life Jerry Springer episode” – seized on Greene’s comments, chiming in: “JUST IN: MTG admits she has done something that would make her need a pardon.”

Greene is yet to respond to Loomer’s post.

The two MAGA stalwarts were publicly at each other’s throats several times in the months leading up to Election Day.

In September, Loomer, a self-proclaimed “proud Islamophobe”, made racist comments about Kamala Harris, saying that the White House would “smell like curry” if she became president and that her speeches would be “facilitated via a call center.”

Greene denounced Loomer’s attack on the vice president, who has Indian heritage, as “appalling and extremely racist.”

“It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump,” she continued.

In October, Loomer then shared a video of Greene speaking in the lower chamber calling her a “White trash embarrassment to MAGA”, “dumb”, and claiming she has done nothing in Congress “aside from insider trading.”

open image in gallery Loomer, pictured posing with Trump at the LIV golf event in August 2023, hit out at MTG again ( Laura Loomer / X )

Loomer later branded Greene a “hypocrite” for defending comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after he made a racist joke about Puerto Ricans at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, calling her a jealous “b**** with Roid Rage” and a “washed up hag.”

Greene has previously revealed that the pair became friends in 2018, only for their relationship to fall apart when the Georgia lawmaker refused to endorse Loomer in her second congressional run in 2022.

At that point, Loomer “turned on me and began attacking me and lying about me,” Greene wrote on X in September.

Loomer responded by claiming that Greene’s version of events was “not true”, posting: “I turned on you when you decided to do the bidding of Kevin McCarthy.”

“You literally tried to set Trump up and then you supported McCarthy’s candidates who ran against Trump endorsed candidates,” she added.