Republicans get behind effort to make hating Elon Musk domestic terrorism

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her colleagues appear to be stepping up the pressure on the FBI and the Attorney General to investigate instances of Tesla vandalism as acts of domestic terrorism, which Donald Trump has championed.

Tesla vehicles and dealerships have been increasingly targeted by vandalism and arson, and Tesla showrooms have become the focal point in growing protests against Elon Musk and his work dismantling the federal government in the Department of Government Efficiency.

The right-wing Georgia lawmaker and other Republicans have written to FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi calling for “an investigation into the wave of organized attacks” targeting Elon Musk, Tesla and DOGE.

“Who is behind it? Who is funding it? Is there a link with Democrat-leaning NGOs [non-governmental organizations]?” Greene wrote Wednesday on X, hinting at some kind of nefarious conspiracy.

The letter to officials states that “reports, including from Elon Musk himself,” indicate that various “Democrat-affiliated” NGOs are linked to acts of vandalism against Tesla cars — but the authors provide no other evidence for the claim.

A scorched Tesla pictured in Seattle, Washington ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Greene may have violated House ethics rules by signing the letter because she owns stock in Tesla, Forbes reports.

“The letter could raise a serious ethics issue for Representative Greene,” campaign finance attorney Brett Kappel told Forbes. “House ethics rules prohibit a member from taking any official action that would benefit her own financial interest.”

In response, Greene’s spokesperson Nick Dyer told Forbes that her query is “about domestic terrorist attacks” and accused their reporter of being a “Democrat troll.”

Trump on Tuesday vowed to label people who vandalize Teslas as “domestic terrorists” while promoting Musk’s vehicles on the White House’s south lawn and promising to buy one of them.

“I'll do it,” Trump warned when asked if he would label the vandals as terrorists. “I'm going to stop them … because they're harming a great American company. I've stuck up for a lot of American companies.”

He added: “I do favors for all … when you heard an American company, especially a company like this, applies so many jobs that others are unable to do, when you do that, those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them.”

At the same event, Musk claimed that Tesla would be doubling its vehicle output in the U.S. over the next two years, “as a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America.”