Marjorie Taylor Greene mulls running for higher office or serving in Trump’s Cabinet

Marjorie Taylor Greene is sounding off about her state’s governor, and his loyalty (or lack thereof) to Donald Trump.

In an interview published this week with the Atlanta Journal- Constitution, the congresswoman explained why she attacked Gov Brian Kemp on Twitter after he stated, correctly, that Mr Trump had legitimately lost the 2020 election.

“His message should have been against this, not arguing with President Trump about the election and making it about his own ego and pride over Georgia’s election. That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it,” she told the newspaper.

Then, she went on to speculate about her own possible future in politics — including a run for Senate against incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff, presumably, in 2026. The congresswoman also openly opined about being a potential addition to Donald Trump’s presidential ticket next year.

"I haven't made up my mind whether I will do that or not," the newspaper reports she said about a Senate run. "I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump's Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I'll be VP?"

Ms Greene may have far greater chances of becoming Mr Trump’s running mate than she has of coming anywhere near the US Senate.

At present, both of Georgia’s members in the upper chamber of Congress are Democrats. Republicans ran increasingly far-right candidates for those seats in 2020 and 2022, putting them both in Democratic hands through the next election cycle.

In order to win a seat in the Senate, Ms Greene would have to prevail in a primary — presumably against Mr Kemp or another moderate Republican with ties to state leadership. And then there would be the heavy task of unseating an incumbent senator. Both Mr Ossoff and Sen Raphael Warnock, whose seat is next up in 2028, currently enjoy positive approval ratings in their home state.

Ms Greene, by comparison, has never won a statewide election. Her only two elections to Congress have been courtesy of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, a region where no Democrat has received 40 per cent of the vote since its creation.

The firebrand congresswoman continues to enjoy a close alliance with former Mr Trump, however, which is thought to have protected her from threats of primary challenges from other conservatives who have themselves found Ms Greene to be too friendly with House GOP leadership, at the expense of votes seen as litmus tests.