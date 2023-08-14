Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump heaped praise on far-right conspiracy theorist and anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer in a video she shared on Twitter.

Ms Loomer has been called “mentally unstable and a documented liar” who “cannot be trusted” by far-right Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms Loomer has also been banned from Twitter, PayPal, Uber, Lyft, and Uber Eats for her anti-Muslim attacks, according to The Daily Beast. She was also banned from CPAC in 2019 after she harassed reporters.

Ms Loomer filmed a video with the former president in which he called her “terrific” and “very special” and he thanked her for backing him.

“You are a very opinionated lady, I have to tell you,” Mr Trump said in the video shared on Sunday. “And in my opinion, I like that.”

She has argued that Muslims should be banned from rideshare apps.

Ms Loomer has also pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Trump just filmed a video with Laura Loomer, a white nationalist who pushed false flag conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting and celebrated the deaths of migrants, calling for ‘more’ of them to die,” podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.

“This would have disqualified George Bush in 2000 and John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 but not Trump in this 2024 race. The GOP is all in on white supremacy, racism, and bigotry. It’s beyond the pale,” Mehdi Hasan of MSNBC wrote.

“Today’s GOP: No limits to the extremism, no boundaries to the craziness, no low too low, no bottom to the descent,” conservative commentator Bill Kristol added.