Marjorie Taylor Greene heckles Biden about Hunter during SOTU

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marjorie Taylor Greene heckled President Joe Biden about his son Hunter during the president’s State of the Union.

“Tell Hunter to pay his taxes,” Ms Greene yelled.

The Georgia Republican also posted “Joe needs to tell Hunter to pay his taxes,” on X.

Maryland Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin pushed back, writing: “Donald Trump wanted to run against Hunter Biden but he’s running against FDR now. Joe Biden is on fire tonight.”

Florida Republican Rep Matt Gaetz added to the attacks on X: “Joe Biden viciously attacks tax cheats. Hardest hit: Hunter Biden.”

“Has Hunter paid his fair share from his art sales?” Colorado Republican Rep Lauren Boebert asked.

The targeting of the president’s son came as Mr Biden pushed in his speech for the wealthy to pay their “fair share” in taxes.

“It's my goal to cut the federal deficit another $3tn by making big corporations [and the] very wealthy finally begin to pay their fair share,” he said. “I'm a capitalist. You want to make ... a million or millions of bucks – That's great. Just pay your fair share in taxes.”

“A fair tax code is how we invest to make this country great – healthcare, education, defence and so much more,” he added.

“I'm gonna keep fighting like hell to make it fair – under my plan, nobody earning less than $400,000 will pay an additional penny in federal taxes. Nobody – not one penny,” he said.

Hunter Biden faces nine tax charges in California for not paying almost $1.4m in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019 when he was struggling with addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine.

He has since paid back the taxes using a loan.

He has also been indicted on three gun charges in Delaware after he allegedly lied about being a drug user on a form to buy a firearm that he had for 11 days in 2018.