MTG scooped up plummeting stocks during market chaos sparked by Trump tariffs
The Georgia congresswoman not only bought stocks last week, but also took on some of the markets’ biggest losers
Republican firebrand and Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene scooped up a number of plummeting stocks following the market chaos caused by the president’s global tariffs.
The Georgia congresswoman, an avid supporter of the Trump administration's trade policies, not only bought stocks last week, but also took on some of the biggest losers when markets tumbled over President Trump’s tariff war.
On Wednesday morning, the president posted on his social media site truth Social: “NOW IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!”
Greene, it appears, listened to the advice.
The congresswoman bought stock in big brands like Lululemon, Dell Computer, Amazon, and the parent of Restoration Hardware after they dropped by around 40 percent on average late last week.
Data from a required three-page financial holdings document, seen by The Associated Press, doesn't disclose exactly how much she paid for the stocks, only ranges and dates. As of Wednesday’s market close, some of her investments were already beginning to pay off.
RH, formerly called Restoration Hardware, jumped more than a third since Friday's close when she bought it after a collapse in price that even shook the head of the furniture retailer, CEO Gary Friedman, who responded “oh s---t” during a company call when the tariffs were announced.
Dell has jumped 9 percent since Greene bought the stock last week after it had lost more than half its value.
Lawmakers from both major parties have previously proposed bills banning members from stock trading because of the apparent conflict of interest in owning shares of companies they can heavily influence with positions they can take in office.
Asked whether she made the stock purchases herself and about possible conflicts of interest, Greene said in a statement to AP: “I have signed a fiduciary agreement to allow my financial advisor to control my investments. All of my investments are reported with full transparency.”
Greene is one of the MAGA faithfuls that have been outspoken in her support of Trump’s tariffs. “Tariffs are a powerful proven source of leverage to protect our national interests,” she posted on X previously, adding, “We will win this trade war.”
Trump’s sudden and surprising pause to the tariff’s announced on Wednesday has led some Democrats to question whether market manipulation or insider trading has occurred.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
