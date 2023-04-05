Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has a new theory regarding the prosecution of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts.

“Democrats are so jealous,” Ms Greene tweeted from Palm Beach on Tuesday night. “They don’t have a Donald Trump. They would give anything to have him. But they don’t. They’re like a jealous girl that got tossed to the side. They’re blinded by hate & jealousy and will do anything to stop him because they can’t have him. Psycho.”

The tweet, sent near the end of a day in which Mr Trump became the first ever ex-president to be arraigned in criminal court, seems to suggest that Democrats wish Mr Trump was a member of their party — which he was at one point during the 2000s.

Since Mr Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan for his alleged role in the facilitating a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the buildup to the 2016 presidential eelction, Ms Greene has been one of the former president’s most vocal defenders — comparing his prosecution to those suffered by Nelson Mandela and Jesus Christ.

Ms Greene flew to Manhattan to rally supporters of Mr Trump prior to the arraignment yesterday, but her speech was drowned out by counter-protesters and whistles.

The second-term representative then flew to Florida, where Mr Trump spoke about the charges against him on Tuesday night after his own return via private plane from Manhattan.

The tweet about the Democrats’ percieved jealousy over Mr Trump, a one-term president who was impeached twice and is accused of attempting to end democratic rule in the country in his bid to stay in power, prompted a number of mocking replies from Twitter users including one who wrote “You don’t have to sign your tweets at the end.”

Ms Greene was removed from all her House committees shortly into her first Congressional term for endorsing political violence against fellow members. She was appointed to new committee assignments earlier this year after the Republican takeover of the chamber.