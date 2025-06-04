Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted for not reading Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has been criticized for admitting that she did not read the entirety of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and that if she had, she would have voted against it.

Greene revealed she was unaware of a specific section that would prevent states from regulating artificial intelligence systems for a decade.

The bill, which includes multi-trillion-dollar tax breaks, as well as defense spending and government debt allowances, was passed by the House of Representatives last month.

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section on pages 278-279 of the OBBB that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years,” Greene said on X Tuesday.

“I am adamantly OPPOSED to this, and it is a violation of state rights, and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there.”

Trump’s newly proposed legislation, however, has drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike, as well as from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Rep. Eric Swalwell lambasted Greene in response to her announcement, accusing her of incompetence.

“You have one job. To. Read. The. *******. Bill,” he wrote on X.

Rep. Ted Lieu said he read the AI provision beforehand and “that’s one reason I voted no on the GOP’s big, ugly bill”, on X.

“PRO TIP: It’s helpful to read stuff before voting on it.”

Whereas, others, such as Rep. Mark Pocan, took a more cuthroat hit: “Read the ******* bill instead of clapping for it like a performing monkey. You should have done your job while it was written. You didn’t. You own that vote.”

open image in gallery Rep. Greene has openly admitted to not reading the bill in full on X ( AFP/Getty )

Matt Van Swol, a former U.S. Department of Energy scientist and someone who formerly wrote, “I stand with Elon and DOGE”, appeared dumbfounded at the Georgia congresswoman’s comments, simply writing: “Wow. How many pages is this bill????”

Earlier, Musk took to X to slate the bill. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.

“The massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

The billionaire left the administration and abruptly severed ties with the White House last week, after a 129-day stint working to slash costs with DOGE.

open image in gallery The White House launched an interactive webpage to promote the bill’s victory in the House Tuesday ( The White House )

On Tuesday, the White House launched an interactive webpage to celebrate the bill’s passage in the House. The webpage read, “We are preparing your tax cuts,” accompanied by a digital calculator for Americans to calculate prospective savings.

Patrick Webb, a co-founder of fake news and conspiracy site, The Leading Report, sympathised with Greene, stating: “No bill should be over 1,000 pages. We need single-issue legislation. Thank you, Rep MTG, for actually doing your job in reading the bill and exposing it to the public.”