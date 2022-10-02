Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary comments at Trump rally
‘Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings,’ Greene says
Related video: Majorie Taylor Green compares electric planes to slave ships
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving backlash after she claimed at a rally in Michigan that Democrats are “killing” Republicans.
Ms Green made the comments while attending former president Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Saturday.
“For daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop at a weaponised legal system. I am not going to mince words with you all,” she said.
“Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.”
Ms Greene cited an incident in North Dakota where an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car and then later claimed the pedestrian was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents, reported The Daily Beast.
In her speech she also accused president Joe Biden of branding Republicans as enemies of the state.
Mr Biden “has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state,” she said. “But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the Communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear.”
Her statements have provoked backlash on social media with several users calling out her rhetoric as dangerous.
The Republican Accountability Project tweeted: “This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable.”
Another user said: “Two months ago Marjorie Taylor Greene said ‘murder is legal’.”
“Today she spouted lies to justify GOP violence. January 6th was just a practice run. If we let Republicans take Congress I shudder to think what could happen.”
Users also questioned how the Republican lawmaker was allowed to use such language.
Ms Greene, a Trump loyalist, has also been part of growing calls to pass an article of impeachment against Mr Biden.
However, her calls have not yet been heeded to by senior Republican leadership.
