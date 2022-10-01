Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for sticking to stolen election lies

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday offered a shout-out to the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for continuing to parrot his lies about the 2020 election in an interview with the House January 6 select committee.

Mr Trump praised Ms Thomas during remarks at his most recent political rally in Michigan, calling her “a great woman” who is the wife of “a great man”.

“According to the standard and routine leaks from the committee ... she said that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen,” he said.

Mr Trump added that many Republicans who choose not to repeat his baseless and outlandish theories about the 2020 election are “weak” and “wilt under pressure”.

“They better get strong fast or you're not going to have a Republican party and you're not going to have a country anymore,” he said.