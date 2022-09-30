✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump has hit out at New York Times writer Maggie Haberman saying she did not fact-check stories in her new book about him. Ms Haberman responded by posting a photo of the former president’s handwritten responses to her questions undercutting his accusations.

Mr Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by hunkering down in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down. His deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.

The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.

In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.

The filing was to argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.