Trump news – live: Maggie Haberman shares book notes after Trump calls her a liar
Author posts photo of Trump’s handwritten answers to her questions
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump has hit out at New York Times writer Maggie Haberman saying she did not fact-check stories in her new book about him. Ms Haberman responded by posting a photo of the former president’s handwritten responses to her questions undercutting his accusations.
Mr Trump has avoided a deposition for a long-running class action fraud lawsuit by hunkering down in Florida as Hurricane Ian bore down. His deposition today had to be rescheduled as lawyers for the plaintiffs told a New York federal judge the former president would not move the meeting from his Florida residence to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, because of the severity of the storm.
The new deadline for Mr Trump to be deposed is now 31 October.
In another court filing by Mr Trump’s legal team, it was revealed that he hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.
The filing was to argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.
ICYMI: Trump told Maggie Haberman she was ‘like his psychiatrist’
Donald Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview for her new book Confidence Man.
According to an excerpt published in The Atlantic, the former president turned to two aides during their interview at Mar-a-Lago and said: “I love being with her; she’s like my psychiatrist.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump told Maggie Haberman she was ‘like his psychiatrist’
‘The reality is that he treats everyone like they are his psychiatrists,’ New York Times reporter Ms Haberman writes in new book
‘Best golfer’ Trump reportedly cheats so much his caddies have a nickname for him
Donald Trump has presented himself as the “greatest” golfer among all United States presidents in history despite previous claims he cheated by kicked golf balls so blatantly he was nicknamed Pele, a reference to the Brazilian football icon.
In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump shared a link to a DC Enquirer article about a Golf Digest ranking, titled “Donald Trump Is Ranked Number 1 Presidential Golfer in History by a Landslide”.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Trump embraces ‘best presidential golfer’ title despite reports of blatant cheating
Former president ‘kicked balls into the fairway’ like Brazilian football icon, book claimed
Don Jr shares Greta Thunberg Nord Stream sabotage meme
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme accusing Greta Thunberg of being behind the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, echoing a conspiracy theory that has been picked up in conservative circles in the last week since the natural gas lines erupted.
The meme, which shows the young climate activist photoshopped in front of Nord Stream with explosives strapped around one of the pipelines, was shared by the former president’s son on Truth Social on Thursday night.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Don Jr shares meme accusing Greta Thunberg of Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
Former president’s son joins conservatives pushing conspiracy theories about the unexplained Nord Stream pipeline explosions
Fetterman’s lead over Dr Oz is cut in half in new Pennsylvania poll
John Fetterman now holds a slim lead over his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, in a new poll of likely voters in Pennsylvania’s much-watched Senate race.
But despite his opponent’s gains, most still expect the Democratic lieutenant governor to win his race and flip the Senate seat held by retiring GOP Sen Pat Toomey.
John Bowden reports.
John Fetterman’s lead over Dr Oz is cut in half in new poll
Most expect Democrat to flip PA’s open Senate seat blue
Meanwhile, Pence is shaking hands in Iowa...
...and serving ice cream as 2024 run remains on the cards.
After judge overrules special master Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted Mar-a-Lago papers
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a case management plan put forth by Judge Raymond Dearie, the New York jurist who she appointed as a special master to review the more than 10,000 documents taken from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property to determine whether any should be shielded from the government under attorney-client or executive privilege.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents, judge rules
Florida federal judge has repeatedly intervened in FBI investigation of Trump documents
Majority of Americans do not want Trump to run in 2024
Yahoo News reports on the latest polling with YouGov:
Given “what we know about the ongoing investigations into Donald Trump,” a narrow majority of registered voters (51%) now believe he should not “be allowed to serve as president again in the future,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
Just 35% of voters say Trump should be allowed to serve again. The rest (14%) are unsure.
The survey of 1,566 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 23 to 27, immediately after New York state Attorney General Letitia James filed a sweeping lawsuit that accused Trump and three of his children of fraudulently overvaluing his assets by billions of dollars “to obtain beneficial financial terms” — one of several recent legal setbacks for the former president, who also faces potential charges for election interference in Georgia and for taking highly classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.
Trump says Maggie Haberman tells made up stories in new book — but she has the receipts
Donald Trump has hit out at New York Times writer Maggie Haberman over her new book about him.
The former president accused her of telling made-up stories and not fact-checking, while calling her a “creep” and misspelling her name.
But Ms Haberman was quick to post a photo of his written responses to her questions...
Read more:
Maggie Haberman fires back at Trump with photo of book notes after he says she lied
Donald Trump has hit out at New York Times writer Maggie Haberman over her new book about him.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as hurricane strikes Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Gino Spocchia has the story.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago amid Hurricane Ian
Appeal for political funds during hurricane devastation follow $3.2bn wealth estimation by Forbes
Court filing shows Trump hoarded astonishing 200,000 pages of federal records
The 11,000 government-owned documents which President Donald Trump hoarded at his Palm Beach property amount to more than 200,000 pages of records, according to a new court filing by his legal team.
Mr Trump’s lawyers made the revelation in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie, the New York-based jurist who has been named a special master to review the documents by Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed Florida judge who previously ordered the Department of Justice to cease using any of the records seized in the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s property to further its criminal probe into the ex-president.
Andrew Feinberg is following the latest legal wrangling.
Trump hoarded 200,000 pages of federal records, court filing shows
Trump’s attorneys are pushing for a delay in processing the thousands of documents seized
